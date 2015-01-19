Jenoptik CEO says December was slightly ahead of expectations

FRANKFURT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s Jenoptik said business in December was slightly ahead of its own expectations, confirming that it was on track to reach its 2015 revenues target.

The maker of lenses and optical sensors said last month it expected 2015 group revenue of between 650 million euros and 690 million euros ($752 million-$798 million) thanks to a strong order pipeline and positive effects from its acquisition of British traffic safety technology specialist Vysionics.

“Business in December was good and slightly ahead of our expectations,” Chief Executive Michael Mertin told Reuters in an interview, adding that recent developments in Jenoptik’s order portfolio confirmed its outlook for 2015.

Jenoptik sees its 2015 margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at between 8.5 percent and 9.5 percent. ($1 = 0.8645 euros) (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Harro ten Wolde)