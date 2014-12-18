UPDATE 1-Jenoptik issues consensus-beating 2015 sales forecast

* Sees 2015 sales at 650-690 mln euros vs 640 mln forecast

* Lowers 2014 EBIT outlook due to postponed order

* Shares rise more than 6 pct to 4-week high (Rewrites to add consensus, shares)

FRANKFURT, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s Jenoptik predicted higher-than-expected sales for next year on Thursday, and sending its shares up 6 percent to a 4-week high.

The maker of lenses and optical sensors said in a statement it expected 2015 group revenue of between 650 million and 690 million euros ($798.40 million-$847.53 million) thanks to a strong order pipeline and positive effects from its acquisition of British traffic safety technology specialist Vysionics.

Jenoptik sees its margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) coming to between 8.5 percent and 9.5 percent.

Analysts on average expect 2015 revenues of 640 million euros and an EBIT margin of 9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Jenoptik shares were up 6.2 percent at 9.62 euros by 1500 GMT after earlier hitting a 4-week high. They were the second-biggest gainer in a 3.5 percent stronger German technology index

The company also amended is 2014 EBIT forecast to “just under” 50 million euros, down from previous guidance of “around” 50 million euros as a major defence order was postponed to next year.

Analysts had already said recently that they did not expect the order to be booked before the end of the year, with Warburg analyst Malte Schaumann warning earlier this month that Jenoptik could issue another profit warning.