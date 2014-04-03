FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Munich Re places $80.3 mln of shares in Jenoptik - source
#Corrections News
April 3, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Munich Re places $80.3 mln of shares in Jenoptik - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to show shareholders raising money, not Jenoptik)

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - A shareholder of German laser technology firm Jenoptik has placed 4.8 million shares at 12.15 euros each, a source said on Thursday, valuing the placement at 58.32 million euros ($80.3 million).

Munich Re units Ergo and MEAG had sought to place shares at between 12.15 and 13.08 euros ($17-$18), a Jenoptik spokesman said. The share sale, which was run by UBS, was worth 8.5 percent of the firm.

Jenoptik shares were last down 4.4 percent in at 0745 GMT. ($1 = 0.7263 Euros) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Simon Jessop)

