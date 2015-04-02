FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Jenoptik to revamp laser business, no jobs to go
April 2, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Jenoptik to revamp laser business, no jobs to go

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Jenoptik says plans reshuffle at laser business

* Says has no plans to cut jobs

* Paper earlier reported laser business could be shut (Recasts with company comment, adds sources)

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 2 (Reuters) - Germany’s Jenoptik is planning a reshuffle at its laser business to focus more on target markets such as the automotive sector but has no plans to cut jobs as part of the move, a spokeswoman for the company said on Thursday.

German daily Ostthueringer Zeitung had earlier reported that Jenoptik could shut its laser business, whose products are used among other to make tiny holes in car interiors so that airbags can break through their covers when they are needed.

Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters that parts of the laser business, currently sitting under Jenoptik’s Lasers & Optical systems division, are to be put under the control of another division focused on industrial measuring technology, primarily for the automotive sector.

Other parts of the laser business are to be bundled, the sources said.

Jenoptik had 3,553 employees at the end of 2014, of which 1,377 were at the Lasers & Optical Systems division. The firm did not disclose how many were at the laser business. (Reporting by Markus Wacket and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Vincent Baby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
