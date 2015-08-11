FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jenoptik with record Q2 sales on defence, metrology
August 11, 2015 / 6:27 AM / 2 years ago

Jenoptik with record Q2 sales on defence, metrology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - German laser and optical sensor maker Jenoptik said quarterly sales rose to a record high on strong sales of defence and civil systems and industrial measurement instruments.

Second-quarter sales rose 16 percent to 170 million euros and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) jumped by a third to 18 million euros, beating the top estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Jenoptik confirmed its full-year forecasts on Tuesday to raise revenue to 650-690 million euros from 590 million in 2014, and to post an EBIT margin of 8.5-9.5 percent, compared with 8.7 percent a year earlier. It also said 2015 EBITDA should rise. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

