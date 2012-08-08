Jenoptik Q2 EBIT to exceed estimates - sources

BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Jenoptik, a German maker of laser technology and optical systems, is set to report consensus-beating quarterly operating profit thanks to robust orders from the automotive and chip sectors, two people familiar with the matter said.

“In both sectors there has been no downturn in new orders in June,” one of the people said.

A spokeswoman for Jenoptik declined to comment but pointed to the fact that the company raised its outlook for a second time on July 25, saying it saw 2012 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reaching 50-55 million euros ($62-68 million).

Jenoptik is expected to post second-quarter EBIT of 12.4 million euros when it publishes its financial results for the three months through June on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed. ($1 = 0.8052 euros) (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Maria Sheahan)