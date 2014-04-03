FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jenoptik down in premarket trade on share placement
April 3, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

Jenoptik down in premarket trade on share placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Jenoptik were indicated 3.7 percent lower in premarket trade on Thursday as traders pointed to shareholder Munich Re placing an 8.5 percent stake in the German maker of laser technology and optical systems on the open market.

Munich Re units Ergo and MEAG were placing shares at between 12.15 and 13.08 euros ($17-$18), a Jenoptik spokesman said.

Jenoptik shares closed 2.1 percent lower at 13.08 euros on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7263 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Arno Schuetze)

