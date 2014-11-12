FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jenoptik sees very strong 2015 growth at Defense & Civil Systems
#Semiconductors
November 12, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Jenoptik sees very strong 2015 growth at Defense & Civil Systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Jenoptik AG

* Ceo says realisation of major international contract still up in the air, so it is still a cause for uncertainty in 2014 outlook

* Ceo says, based on order intake, sees very strong growth in defence and civil systems business next year

* Ceo says expects muted demand in semiconductor sector to continue into next year

* Cfo says is seeing moderate prices for takeover targets, won’t rule out acquisition in next six months

* Ceo says expects double-digit percent growth in defence & civil systems business next year Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
