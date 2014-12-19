FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Jensen & Møller Holding to go for squeeze-out of Jensen & Møller Invest
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Jensen & Møller Holding to go for squeeze-out of Jensen & Møller Invest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Jensen og Moeller Invest A/S :

* Erik Olesens Ejendomsselskab and two other shareholders contribute their holdings in company to Jensen & Møller Holding A/S

* Jensen & Møller Holding holds thereafter 91.48 pct of shares in company

* Jensen & Møller Holding to demand squeeze-out of remaining shares in company at the earliest in Jan. 2015

* Says squeeze-out pricing of 5.6 Danish crowns ($1) per share, premium of 17.2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0582 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.