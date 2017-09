August 26(Reuters) - Jensen og Moeller Invest A/S

* Said on Monday Q2 net profit DKK 1.7 million vs DKK 61,000

* Said Q2 rental income DKK 998,000 vs DKK 1.2 million

* Said Q2 pre-tax profit DKK 2.4 million vs DKK 105,000

* Said expects FY 2014 result to remain positive of up to DKK 5 million Source text for Eikon:

