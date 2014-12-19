CORRECTED-BRIEF-Jensen & Møller Holding to go for squeeze-out of Jensen & Møller Invest

(Corrects squeeze-out pricing in fourth bullet point to 5,600 Danish crowns instead of 5.6 crowns)

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Jensen og Moeller Invest A/S :

* Erik Olesens Ejendomsselskab and two other shareholders contribute their holdings in company to Jensen & Møller Holding A/S

* Jensen & Møller Holding holds thereafter 91.48 pct of shares in company

* Jensen & Møller Holding to demand squeeze-out of remaining shares in company at the earliest in Jan. 2015

* Says squeeze-out pricing of 5,600 Danish crowns($921) per share, premium of 17.2 pct