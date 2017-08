Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen was elected president of the National Association of Attorneys General in late June.

His office has already taken leading roles in major multi-state investigations, including an over 40-state probe into Volkswagen's emissions fraud and a 19-state investigation of Standard & Poor's mortgage bond ratings in the run-up to the financial crisis.

