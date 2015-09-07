FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ashmore co-founder Booth launches emerging market fund firm
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 7, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

Ashmore co-founder Booth launches emerging market fund firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Ashmore Group Plc co-founder Jerome Booth has launched an asset management firm focusing on emerging markets.

New Sparta Asset Management will initially focus on renewable and conventional energy projects in Africa, the firm said in a statement on Monday.

“New Sparta Asset Management is about private markets in emerging markets,” Booth said.“It responds to the growing need for specialist emerging market investment management that leverages sector knowledge in a private equity-style approach.”

Booth, who retired as head of research at Ashmore in 2013, will chair the investment committee, while former IMF executive Ousmene Mandeng, will head research and development. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.