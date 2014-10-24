FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Jeronimo Martins CEO to take on investor relations function
October 24, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Jeronimo Martins CEO to take on investor relations function

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say CEO will take on investor relations functions, not CFO’s job. Clarifies that previous CFO appointment remains valid)

Oct. 24 (Reuters) - Jeronimo Martins SA :

* Said on Thursday that Alan Johnson will cease his functions as CFO and board member responsible for investor relations as of Nov. 3

* CEO and Chairman of Board of Directors Pedro Soares dos Santos will personally take on the responsibility for investor relations within the board of directors.

* As previosuly announced on Aug. 8, Francisco Javier Van Engelen Sousa will become CFO on Nov. 3

Source text: bit.ly/1sfKKJG

Further company coverage:

editing by Jane Baird

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
