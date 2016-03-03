FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jeronimo Martins sees continued growth of EBITDA margin at Biedronka
March 3, 2016 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

Jeronimo Martins sees continued growth of EBITDA margin at Biedronka

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, March 3 (Reuters) - Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins expects EBITDA margin to continue growing at its Polish unit Biedronka in coming years, chief executive Pedro Soares dos Santos said on Thursday.

Soares dos Santos also said that deflation in the Polish market should improve slightly this year.

“My expectation is that EBITDA margin (at Biedronka) will continue to grow in coming years,” he told journalists after the release of fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Reporting By Shrikesh Laxmidas, writing by Axel Bugge

