Jeronimo Martins lowers sales growth forecast for key Polish unit

LISBON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Portugal’s retailer Jeronimo Martins expects its Polish unit Beidronka to increase sales to 11 billion euros ($13.7 billion) a year in 2017, below its previous target for 2016 of 12 billion euros, largely due to food deflation in its largest market.

It said nevertheless that “our growth opportunity in Poland remains intact nd Biedronka is uniquely positioned to win” thanks to further expected growth of Poland’s food retail market. It expected Biedronka’s EBITDA margin to be above 6.5 percent in 2015-17. (1 US dollar = 0.8024 euro) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)