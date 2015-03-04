FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jeronimo Martins profit falls more than expected
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 4, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Jeronimo Martins profit falls more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, March 4 (Reuters) - Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins says in a statement:

* Q4 net profit 65 million euros versus 85 million average analysts forecast, down 36.5 percent from year-ago

* Fourth-quarter EBITDA 186 million euros versus 189 million average analysts forecast, down 8.9 percent from year-ago.

* 2014 EBITDA margin at key Polish unit Biedronka falls to 6.8 percent versus 7.8 percent in 2013

* Expects Biedronka's margin to be at least 6.5 percent in 2015, even as food deflation in Poland is a challenge Source text: (here)

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
