FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Jeronimo Martins first-quarter profit up 3.9 percent
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 29, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Jeronimo Martins first-quarter profit up 3.9 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Portugal’s retailer Jeronimo Martin says in a statement:

* First-quarter net profit up 3.9 percent at 64.8 million euros ($72.4 million) versus average analysts’ forecast of 58 million.

* EBITDA up 4.7 percent at 165.7 million euros versus average analysts’ forecast 157 million.

* Sales up 9.4 percent at 3.187 billion euros versus average analysts forecast 3.13 billion.

* EBITDA margin at key Polish unit Biedronka 6.3 percent, down from 6.5 percent a year earlier.

* Says like-for-like sales at Biedronka rose.

Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1DBDrBG) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.