FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
J.Martins sales rise, profit little changed
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 20, 2017 / 4:40 PM / 4 months ago

J.Martins sales rise, profit little changed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, April 20 (Reuters) - Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins posted a first-quarter net profit practically unchanged from a year ago, in line with the market consensus, as expansion costs in its new market Colombia all but offset the impact of a strong rise in sales.

The company said in a statement on Wednesday it netted 78 million euros ($84 million) after 77 million a year earlier. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 4.6 percent to 192 million euros, also coming in line with market expectations.

Jeronimo Martins, which is the largest food retailer in Poland and the second-largest domestically, said overall sales rose 9 percent to 3.68 billion euros. Same-store sales increased 5.8 percent.

The closely-watched EBITDA margin - a key measure of profitability - of Jeronimo Martins' Polish unit Biedronka rose to 6.8 percent from 6.6 percent a year earlier as same-store sales there rose 8.4 percent. The group's total EBITDA margin dropped to 5.2 percent from 5.4 percent. ($1 = 0.9303 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.