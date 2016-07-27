FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jeronimo Martins Q2 net profit up 12 pct, Polish sales help
July 27, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

Jeronimo Martins Q2 net profit up 12 pct, Polish sales help

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 27 (Reuters) - Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins posted a higher-than-expected 11.8 percent percent rise in second quarter net profit, boosted by strong sales at its Polish division.

Second-quarter net profit at the company, which is the largest food retailer in Poland and the second-largest domestically, was 95 million euros, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 3.5 percent to 204 million euros.

Analysts in a Reuters survey had forecast, on average, a net profit of 92 million euros and EBITDA of 203 million.

Total net sales rose to 3.583 billion euros in the quarter, also exceeding expectations of 3.546 billion. The company said quarterly like-for-like sales at Biedronka grew 9.9 percent.

Reporting By Axel Bugge, editing by Shrikesh Laxmidas

