Jeronimo Martins 2014 sales up 7.2 pct, exceed forecast
January 13, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

Jeronimo Martins 2014 sales up 7.2 pct, exceed forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Portugal’s second-largest retailer, Jeronimo Martins posted on Tuesday a 7.2 percent increase in net sales for last year, driven by its Polish unit Biedronka, which is the leading food retailer in the eastern European country.

Jeronimo Martins said in a statement preliminary sales reached 12.68 billion euros, above the 12.58 billion euros expected on average by analysts. Biedronka’s sales alone rose 9.5 percent to 8.43 billion euros thanks to about 200 new stores, while its like-for-like sales dipped 0.8 percent.

In the fourth quarter alone, overall net sales rose almost 7 percent to 3.35 billion euros form a year earlier.

In November, Jeronimo Martins reassured investors that it still expects strong sales growth and good profitability at Biedronka, despite a disappointing performance earlier last year due to tough price competition and food price deflation. It predicted that sales at Biedronka should rise to 11 billion euros by 2017. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)

