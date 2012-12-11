FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
J.Martins sees double-digit 2013-15 sales growth
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 11, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

J.Martins sees double-digit 2013-15 sales growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Portugal’s retailer Jeronimo Martins expects double-digit annual sales growth in 2013-15 led by its Polish operations, where it will invest 70 percent of 2.5 billion euros earmarked in capital expenditure, the company said on Tuesday.

It said in an Investor Day presentation of its strategic plan for the period that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - a key measure of cash flow known as EBITDA - should grow “at least” at the same pace as sales.

The group said it plans to open at least 150 stores in Colombia - a new market for Jeronimo Martins it is about to enter next year - by the end of 2015. (Reporting By Patricia Rua, writing by Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.