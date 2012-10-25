FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
J.Martins Q3 profit rises 7 pct, sales up
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2012 / 6:36 AM / in 5 years

J.Martins Q3 profit rises 7 pct, sales up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins on Thursday posted a 7 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, led by growing sales in its key market Poland while aggressive discount campaigns helped domestic sales despite a recession at home.

The company said it expected double-digit sales growth and strong overall results for the whole of 2012.

Net profit rose to 120 million euros ($155.6 million), largely in line with an average forecast of 123 million euros in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

Jeronimo Martins, which is the second-largest retailer in Portugal and Poland’s largest food retail firm via its Biedronka discount chain, said total sales rose nearly 11 percent in the quarter from a year ago to 2.85 billion euros, in line with analysts’ expectations.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 8.4 percent in the quarter to 228 million euros. Analysts had forecast, on average, EBITDA of 230 million euros.

Portugal is taking painful austerity measures to slash its budget deficit under a 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout plan. The economy is expected to contract 3 percent this year after shrinking 1.6 percent last year.

$1 = 0.7711 euros Reporting By Andrei Khalip

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.