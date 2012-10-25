J.Martins Q3 profit rises 7 pct, sales up

LISBON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins on Thursday posted a 7 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, led by growing sales in its key market Poland while aggressive discount campaigns helped domestic sales despite a recession at home.

The company said it expected double-digit sales growth and strong overall results for the whole of 2012.

Net profit rose to 120 million euros ($155.6 million), largely in line with an average forecast of 123 million euros in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

Jeronimo Martins, which is the second-largest retailer in Portugal and Poland’s largest food retail firm via its Biedronka discount chain, said total sales rose nearly 11 percent in the quarter from a year ago to 2.85 billion euros, in line with analysts’ expectations.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 8.4 percent in the quarter to 228 million euros. Analysts had forecast, on average, EBITDA of 230 million euros.

Portugal is taking painful austerity measures to slash its budget deficit under a 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout plan. The economy is expected to contract 3 percent this year after shrinking 1.6 percent last year.