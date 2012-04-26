FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J.Martins Q1 profit up 21 pct driven by Polish sales
April 26, 2012 / 6:36 AM / in 5 years

J.Martins Q1 profit up 21 pct driven by Polish sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, April 26 (Reuters) - Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins on Thursday posted a 21 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on strong sales growth at its Polish unit Biedronka, while sales at home also edged up despite a steep economic recession.

Net profit rose to 68.2 million euros ($89.9 million), coming in slightly below an average forecast of 71 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 6 percent in the quarter to 152 million euros. Analysts had forecast, on average, EBITDA of 158 million euros.

Jeronimo Martins, which is the second-largest retailer in Portugal and Poland’s largest food retail firm via its Biedronka discount chain, said total sales rose nearly 9 percent in the quarter from a year ago to 2.44 billion euros.

While sales in Poland soared 21 percent, sales at Jeronimo’s main supermarket chain in Portugal, Pingo Doce rose 2.1 percent thanks to seven new stores. Still, like-for-like sales ebbed 0.8 percent.

Portugal is taking painful austerity measures to slash its budget deficit under a 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout plan. The economy is expected to contract 3.3 percent this year after shrinking 1.6 percent last year.

Reporting By Andrei Khalip

