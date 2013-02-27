J.Martins Q4 profit up 5 pct, below forecast

LISBON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins on Wednesday posted a lower-than-expected 5 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, led by growing sales in its key market Poland while domestic sales dipped amid a recession.

Still, the country’s No. 2 retailer said it expected double-digit sales growth for the whole of this year after a 10.5 percent increase for all of 2012.

Net profit in the quarter rose to 89 million euros ($116.35 million), below an average forecast of 115 million euros in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

Jeronimo Martins, which is Poland’s largest food retail firm via its Biedronka discount chain, said total sales rose nearly 16 percent in the quarter from a year ago to 2.92 billion euros.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 8 percent in the quarter to 210 million euros. Analysts had forecast, on average, EBITDA of 222 million euros.

Portugal is taking painful austerity measures to slash its budget deficit under a 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout plan. The economy slumped 3.2 percent last year after shrinking 1.6 percent in 2011. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)