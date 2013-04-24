FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
J.Martins profit up 10 percent led by Polish sales
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 4 years

J.Martins profit up 10 percent led by Polish sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, April 24 (Reuters) - Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins on Wednesday posted a 10 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, in line with expectations, led by a 22 percent increase in sales in its key market Poland.

Net profit in the quarter rose to 75 million euros ($97.6 million). Jeronimo Martins, which is Poland’s largest food retail firm via its Biedronka discount chain, said total sales rose nearly 16 percent in the quarter from a year ago to 2.77 billion euros.

Sales in Portugal at its main Pingo Doce supermarket chain rose 5 percent to 727 million euros despite a recession at home, which Jeronimo attributed to a successful discount campaign.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 13.6 percent in the quarter to 167 million euros. Analysts had forecast, on average, EBITDA of 162 million euros. ($1 = 0.7683 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.