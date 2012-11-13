FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JERSEY FINANCIAL REGULATOR TO INVESTIGATE HSBC MONEY LAUNDERING SYSTEMS AND CONTROLS
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2012 / 4:11 PM / 5 years ago

JERSEY FINANCIAL REGULATOR TO INVESTIGATE HSBC MONEY LAUNDERING SYSTEMS AND CONTROLS

Dasha Afanasieva

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Jersey’s financial services watchdog is launching a probe into anti-money laundering systems and controls at HSBC’s business on the island, following newspaper allegations that the bank was harbouring money for convicted criminals.

In a statement on Tuesday the Jersey Financial Services Commission said it would “examine in detail” the systems operated by the bank.

The JFSC also said it will probe how details of thousands of accounts held at the bank’s Jersey arm were leaked following a report in the Daily Telegraph on Friday.

“The Commission will investigate the matters raised by the press, including how the misappropriation of data occurred and examine in detail the anti money laundering systems and controls operated by the bank,” the JFSC said.

The regulator added HSBC has said it will cooperate with the investigation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.