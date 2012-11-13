RPT-Jersey regulator to probe HSBC anti money laundering systems

By Dasha Afanasieva

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Jersey’s financial services watchdog is launching a probe into anti-money laundering systems and controls at HSBC’s business on the island, following newspaper allegations that the bank was harbouring money for convicted criminals.

In a statement on Tuesday the Jersey Financial Services Commission said it would “examine in detail” the systems operated by the bank.

The JFSC also said it will probe how details of thousands of accounts held at the bank’s Jersey arm were leaked following a report in the Daily Telegraph on Friday.

“The Commission will investigate the matters raised by the press, including how the misappropriation of data occurred and examine in detail the anti money laundering systems and controls operated by the bank,” the JFSC said.

The regulator added HSBC has said it will cooperate with the investigation.