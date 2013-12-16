FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freenet agrees to buy mobile marketer Jesta Digital
December 16, 2013 / 6:11 PM / 4 years ago

Freenet agrees to buy mobile marketer Jesta Digital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - German telecoms and internet services provider Freenet agreed to buy Jesta Digital to expand its footprint in mobile marketing.

The acquisition of Jesta, which sells mobile phone content such as ring tones, music and mobile games, is expected to close in early 2014, Freenet said on Monday.

Freenet did not disclose financial details of the transaction. Jesta has about 300 employees and offices in Berlin and Los Angeles. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes)

