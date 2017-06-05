FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Jet Airways in talks to buy 75 aircraft - sources
June 5, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 2 months ago

India's Jet Airways in talks to buy 75 aircraft - sources

1 Min Read

CANCUN/NEW DELHI, June 5 (Reuters) - Jet Airways Ltd , India's biggest full-service carrier, is in talks to buy 75 single-aisle aircraft with an option to purchase another 75, two people familiar with the plan said on Monday.

Jet is likely to place an order either for Boeing's 737 MAX planes or aircraft from Airbus SE's A320neo family, the sources said.

Jet Airways did not immediately respond to an email seeking request for comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher in Cancun and Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

