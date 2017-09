DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal said on Monday the Indian carrier was ordering 75 Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

Speaking to reporters at the Dubai Airshow, Goyal added that he expected Indian domestic flights to grow by between 15 and 20 percent from its current level of 70 million annually. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin, Editing by William Maclean)