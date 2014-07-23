FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Jet Airways chairman says looking to restructure debts, talking to bankers
July 23, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

India's Jet Airways chairman says looking to restructure debts, talking to bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 23 (Reuters) - India’s Jet Airways Ltd said the country’s No. 2 airline by market share will look at selling planes and restructuring its debts as it tries to find ways to end the losses that have plagued it for years.

“We are looking at a lot of consolidation (of our fleet),” Jet’s Chairman Naresh Goyal said at a press event in India’s capital on Wednesday. Goyal said the carrier is talking to its bankers without giving details of the discussions.

Like all but one of India’s major airlines, Jet is losing money fast, beset by high costs, low fares and cut-throat competition in its domestic market.

The airline, which has not reported an annual profit since 2007, set out a three-year restructuring plan in May centred on cutting costs and boosting efficiency. As the carrier struggles to turn around its fortunes, it also named Cramer Ball as its fourth chief executive within the space of a year, pending regulatory approvals. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

