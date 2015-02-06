FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Jet Airways edges into operating profit in third quarter
February 6, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

India's Jet Airways edges into operating profit in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - India’s Jet Airways Ltd on Friday reported an operating profit of 30 million rupees ($486,200) for the three months to Dec. 31, ending seven consecutive quarters of losses after it benefited from a drop in fuel costs and increased revenues.

Jet reported a 2.84 billion rupee loss for the same period a year earlier.

Jet is the second-biggest airline by market share in India after privately-held IndiGo. Jet reported a net profit in the previous quarter due to one-off gains, including from the sale of its frequent flyer programme.

Shares of Jet closed 1.35 percent higher ahead of the earnings release, versus a 0.58 percent loss in the benchmark index. ($1 = 61.7030 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes. Editing by Jane Merriman)

