Jet Airways flight diverted to Oman after bomb threat
July 9, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

Jet Airways flight diverted to Oman after bomb threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Passengers crowd at the Jet Airways ticketing counters at the domestic airport terminal in Mumbai September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Dubai made an emergency landing in Oman on Thursday after a bomb threat, the Indian airline and Omani authorities said.

Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority said all 68 passengers and crew were evacuated after the plane landed in the Omani capital Muscat but no explosives were found on board.

The airline had earlier put the number of passengers and crew at 61.

Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority said the plane landed in Muscat at 13:19 (0919 GMT) after a request for Jet Airways flight number 9W536 travelling from Mumbai to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to make an emergency landing due to a report of the presence of explosives on board.

“After searching the plane and the luggage, nothing that would threaten the plane’s safety and security was found,” the statement said.

The agency gave no further details on when the plane would be allowed to resume its journey.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill and Sami Aboudi in Dubai; editing by Andrew Roche

