India Jet Airways Q4 net loss widens
May 24, 2013 / 11:37 AM / in 4 years

India Jet Airways Q4 net loss widens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 24 (Reuters) - India’s Jet Airways, which recently agreed to sell a 24 percent stake to Gulf carrier Etihad, reported a wider quarterly loss, hurt by higher costs.

Jet said its net loss was 4.96 billion rupees ($89 million)for its fiscal fourth-quarter ended March, compared with a net loss of 2.98 billion rupees reported a year earlier.

Etihad’s about $370 million investment in Jet is the first by an overseas operator in an Indian airline since ownership rules were relaxed and provides Jet with a deep-pocketed global partner as well as cash to retire debt. ($1 = 55.6400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)

