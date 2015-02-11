FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 11, 2015 / 11:47 PM / 3 years ago

Jet raises $140 mln from Bain, Google Ventures and others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Jet, the startup founded by former Amazon.com Inc executive Marc Lore that hopes to change the way consumers shop online, has raised $140 million in its latest funding round, led by Bain Capital Ventures.

The company said on Wednesday other investors that participated in the funding round included Google Ventures, Accel Partners, Coatue, General Catalyst, Goldman Sachs and Temasek.

Jet will launch its service, which among other things promises to pass on all savings from shipping and packaging to consumers, this spring. (Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by David Gregorio)

