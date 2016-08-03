FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2016

Wal-Mart in talks to buy online retailer Jet.com-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in talks to buy online retailer Jet.com, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

It was not clear how much Wal-Mart would pay, but Jet.com could be worth as much as $3 billion, the WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/2b2FbPz)

Marc Lore launched Jet.com in July last year, promising big discounts in exchange for members placing large orders and paying an annual fee.

Jet.com, considered a close competitor to Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart, was not available for comment.

Lore in 2010 sold his diapers-to-soap e-commerce firm Quidsi to Amazon for $540 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

