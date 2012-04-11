FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Jet Airways says delays some airport payments
April 11, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 6 years ago

India's Jet Airways says delays some airport payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 11 (Reuters) - Top Indian carrier Jet Airways said on Wednesday there has been some delays in its payments to airports due to rising fuel costs and a depreciating rupee.

“However, large part of our outstandings are backed by bank guarantees,” the airline said in a statement.

A senior government official said Jet Airways owes about 220 million rupees ($4.28 million) to the Bangalore airport, controlled by GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd.

$1 = 51.3650 Indian rupees Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon

