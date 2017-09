(Corrects to say Barger has been CEO for seven years, not one)

Sept 18 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways named Robin Hayes, its current President, as chief executive, effective Feb. 16, 2015.

Shares were up 5 percent after the bell at $11.90.

Hayes replaces Dave Barger, its CEO of seven years.