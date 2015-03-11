FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JetBlue Airways expects quarterly unit revenue to grow 3 to 4 pct
#Market News
March 11, 2015 / 9:04 PM / 3 years ago

JetBlue Airways expects quarterly unit revenue to grow 3 to 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp said on Wednesday it expects its first-quarter unit revenue to grow between 3 and 4 percent from a year ago.

The New York-based carrier’s forecast topped those of certain peers, with United Continental Holdings Inc expecting unit revenue down 1 percent to up 1 percent for the quarter and American Airlines Group Inc forecasting that unit revenue will fall between 2 and 4 percent.

JetBlue also said in the first quarter it expects available seat miles, a measure of capacity, to grow between 9 and 10 percent year-over-year, down from prior guidance of 11 to 13 percent growth, due to winter storms.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
