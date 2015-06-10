JetBlue Airways says expects 2nd-qtr unit revenue rise

June 10 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp said on Wednesday that it expects passenger unit revenue to rise in the second quarter, in contrast to its peers that expect a drop as U.S. business-class tickets yield less money per mile than expected.

The New York-based airline said it expects passenger revenue per available seat mile to increase between 0.5 percent and 1.5 percent in the second quarter compared to a year earlier.

The airline relies on premium-cabin revenue less than its peers, who have forecast unit revenue declines of up to 8 percent this quarter. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York, editing by G Crosse)