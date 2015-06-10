FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JetBlue Airways says expects 2nd-qtr unit revenue rise
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

JetBlue Airways says expects 2nd-qtr unit revenue rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp said on Wednesday that it expects passenger unit revenue to rise in the second quarter, in contrast to its peers that expect a drop as U.S. business-class tickets yield less money per mile than expected.

The New York-based airline said it expects passenger revenue per available seat mile to increase between 0.5 percent and 1.5 percent in the second quarter compared to a year earlier.

The airline relies on premium-cabin revenue less than its peers, who have forecast unit revenue declines of up to 8 percent this quarter. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.