FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JetBlue Airways expects unit revenue drop in 4th qtr
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2015 / 9:36 PM / 2 years ago

JetBlue Airways expects unit revenue drop in 4th qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp said on Thursday it expects flight sales as measured against capacity to fall in the fourth quarter from a year ago, partly because better weather and operations have led to fewer cancellations and, in turn, higher capacity.

The low-cost carrier forecast that passenger revenue per available seat mile will fall between 2 percent and 3 percent this quarter. It added that the timing of year-end holidays compared with last year will hurt that measure of its business.

The New York-based airline had managed to avoid steep declines in unit revenue that plagued its rivals this year because it has few flights to Dallas and Chicago, where capacity has surged and American Airlines Group Inc has matched the lower fares of Spirit Airlines Inc.

JetBlue’s shares fell more than 3 percent after the Nasdaq market closed. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.