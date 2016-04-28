FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JetBlue to launch NY LaGuardia-Boston flights to win business travelers
April 28, 2016 / 2:01 PM / a year ago

JetBlue to launch NY LaGuardia-Boston flights to win business travelers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp said Thursday that it will start six round-trip flights per weekday between New York’s space-constrained LaGuardia airport and Boston, in a bid to capture business travelers on the heavily trafficked route.

JetBlue said it would move some of its LaGuardia-Florida flights to nearby Newark Liberty airport in order to free up take-off slots for the endeavor, now that the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has made it easier for airlines to grow at Newark. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Atlanta; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

