JetBlue to launch NY LaGuardia-Boston flights to win business travelers

April 28 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp said Thursday that it will start six round-trip flights per weekday between New York’s space-constrained LaGuardia airport and Boston, in a bid to capture business travelers on the heavily trafficked route.

JetBlue said it would move some of its LaGuardia-Florida flights to nearby Newark Liberty airport in order to free up take-off slots for the endeavor, now that the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has made it easier for airlines to grow at Newark. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Atlanta; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)