FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JetBlue Airways Corp expects unit revenue rise in April
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

JetBlue Airways Corp expects unit revenue rise in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp expects unit revenue to rise in April, while investors had anticipated a decline, Chief Financial Officer Mark Powers said during an investor call Tuesday.

The low-cost carrier forecast passenger revenue per available seat mile, a measure of a plane’s carrying capacity, grew between 3 percent and 4 percent in April year over year. An elongated school holiday period that spread customer demand across the month contributed to the rise, Marty St. George, executive vice president for commercial and planning, said during the call. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.