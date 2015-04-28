JetBlue Airways Corp expects unit revenue rise in April

April 28 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp expects unit revenue to rise in April, while investors had anticipated a decline, Chief Financial Officer Mark Powers said during an investor call Tuesday.

The low-cost carrier forecast passenger revenue per available seat mile, a measure of a plane’s carrying capacity, grew between 3 percent and 4 percent in April year over year. An elongated school holiday period that spread customer demand across the month contributed to the rise, Marty St. George, executive vice president for commercial and planning, said during the call. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)