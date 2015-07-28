JetBlue Airways says unit revenue will not drop in July

July 28 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp expects passenger unit revenue will not drop in July, bucking industry trends, because of strong demand for the carrier’s service, its executives said on an investor call Tuesday.

The low-cost airline forecast that passenger revenue per available seat mile, which measures sales relative to the capacity and distance of flights, will stay flat or rise as much as 1 percent in July from a year earlier. Marty St. George, JetBlue’s executive vice president for commercial and planning, said the New York-based airline is “excited” about revenue trends this summer because of strong demand.

Early results from a June 30 rollout of airfare classes, which vary in price based on services such as checking luggage, have made JetBlue optimistic about meeting or exceeding its targets for the initiative, St. George said. JetBlue has estimated it would earn some $65 million in 2015 and more than $200 million within several years from charges associated with new fare options. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)