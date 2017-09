April 28 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp’s first-quarter profit soared as strong U.S. domestic demand and cost control helped its bottom line, the company reported Tuesday.

The low-cost carrier earned $137 million, or 40 cents a share, versus $4 million, or one cent a share, a year earlier. This compared to analysts’ average estimate of 39 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)