JetBlue Airways 2nd-qtr results in line with profit estimates
July 28, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 2 years ago

JetBlue Airways 2nd-qtr results in line with profit estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp grew its second-quarter profit in line with analysts’ expectations as “solid” U.S. demand helped its bottom line, the company reported Tuesday.

The low-cost carrier earned $152 million, or 44 cents per diluted share, versus $61 million a year earlier, or 19 cents per diluted share when excluding JetBlue’s gain from selling its LiveTV subsidiary in 2014. This compared to analysts’ average estimate of 44 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)

