FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JetBlue Airways 3rd-qtr profit soars, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

JetBlue Airways 3rd-qtr profit soars, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp said Tuesday that its third-quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier, inching above analysts’ estimates as cheap fuel and revenue from new checked bag fees and first-class seats added to its bottom line.

The U.S. budget carrier earned $198 million in the third quarter, up from $79 million a year ago. It earned 58 cents per diluted share, compared with the average analyst estimate of 57 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.