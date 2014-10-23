FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JetBlue Airways quarterly profit rises 11 pct
October 23, 2014

JetBlue Airways quarterly profit rises 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly profit, as it flew fuller planes.

The company’s net profit rose to $79 million, or 24 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $71 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 6 percent to $1.53 billion.

JetBlue’s load factor, a key indicator of capacity, rose to 86.2 percent from 85 percent, the company said. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

