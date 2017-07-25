FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
JetBlue Airways quarterly profit rises 16.6 percent
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 11:39 AM / an hour ago

JetBlue Airways quarterly profit rises 16.6 percent

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. budget carrier JetBlue Airways Corp reported a 16.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped partly by improving average fares.

JetBlue's unit revenue, which compares sales to flight capacity, climbed 7 percent in the second quarter ended June 30, rising for the first time in eight quarters.

The company's net income rose to $211 million, or 64 cents per share, in the quarter, from $181 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 12.1 percent to $1.84 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.